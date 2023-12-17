Juan roman riquelme He established himself this Sunday as the new president of Boca Juniors after sealing a crushing victory over an opposition duo that included the former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri along with the candidate for president of the team, Andrés Ibarra.

With a difference of 30 points in the partial count of the scrutiny, the official formula that had Juan Román Riquelme, maximum 'xeneize' idol at the head and Jorge Amor Ameal, current president until today, as vice, won in elections that had to 43,367 voting members.

In this way, this election in Argentina became the second largest in number of voters behind the 57,088 members of the Barcelona Spanish that in 2010 consecrated Sandro Rosell as the highest authority, and surpassed that of Benfica which registered 38,102 voters in 2020.

This number of 43,367 voters this Sunday exceeded the 37,930 who had participated in the Boca elections in 2019, when the Ameal-

Riquelme-Pergolini defeated the proposal of the then ruling party, with Christian Gribaudo as its head.

Mauricio Macri, who was not present at the election ceremony this Sunday because he had to travel to Jeddah to participate in the Council of the FIFA As president of the Foundation of the highest international organization, he had achieved three victories in elections in Boca in 1995, 1999 and 2003.

The day, marked by the storm that hit the center of the country and, especially, Buenos Aires during the early hours of this Sunday, had the participation of the president early in the morning Javier Mileiwho attended very early to cast his vote as a member of Boca.

These massive Boca Juniors elections had the particularity that they were held in three tents set up on the grass of 'The Bombonera', with 288 tables available for a registry of 94,188 members authorized to vote. At a sporting level, this 2023 for Boca meant a year with a title (Argentine Super Cup) and a continental final in the Copa Libertadores (they lost 2-1 against Fluminense), while they had poor participation in both local tournaments and a semifinal in the Copa Argentina.

Without a coach, after the departure of Jorge Almirón and the end of Mariano Herrón's interim position, the first decision of the new Boca Juniors leadership led by Juan Román

Riquelme will hire a new coach, in a race that Diego Martínez is running with a great advantage, after his departure from Huracán a week ago.

By 2024, Boca Juniors will not participate in the Copa Libertadores and its international competition will be in the Sudamericana, in addition to competing in the Cup and the Professional Football League Tournament, plus the Argentine Cup.

EFE

