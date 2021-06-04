The last 48 hours in Boca were crazy. The news of Carlos Tevez’s departure bounced strongly in the media and the first to be targeted was the vice-second, Juan Román Riquelme. If there was any doubt about the good relationship that the Apache and Roman maintain (they rebuilt it a year and a half ago, with the arrival of the new leadership), the protagonists dispelled it with the hug they gave at the close of the press conference of this Friday.

In the Bombonera, Tevez announced that he is leaving Boca and he confessed that the first one he called to communicate his decision was Román Riquelme. Much had been said about a confrontation between the soccer player and the Football Council and it was indicated that this was the true reason for the Apache’s departure.

After Tevez’s words the one who also spoke was Riquelme. The vice president met with Carlitos, Miguel Russo and President Ameal before the event and afterwards he followed attentively from his armchair the statements of the native born in Fuerte Apache. “Carlos said he stops playing and there is nothing to do. At least we saw him play for another year and a half. For this reason, we are happy “Riquelme said in statements collected by the BigBang News site.

“When we got to the club, everyone thought we were going to kick him out. We were convinced that he was going to help us and he helped us ”. Roman added. And he completed on the role of Carlitos in football: “In the first tournament he did very well. And now the logical thing is happening to him: the passage of time. That’s the only thing we can’t fix. The time that happens to all of us ”.

“He is now 37 years old and he gave everything he could give. Already in the last games it started to cost him a lot. Now he has made this decision and must be supported. That’s what we have to do, “concluded Riquelme, who will now have the hard task of rearming the team for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores without their team leader. Tevez is already part of the past.