The Alcem-se initiative of Marina de Empresas, the ‘entrepreneurship and innovation hub promoted by the president of Mercadona Juan Roig, has already taken into account all the approved donations for companies and self-employed workers affected by DANA who have submitted a request for help for a total of 35 million euros (10 more than the initial ones).

Alcem-35 million has been given to non-refundable funds 4,600 businesseswhich represents an increase of 10 million compared to the amount of 25 million initially announced, to ensure that no business that has submitted an application on time and that meets the criteria and is left without a donationaccording to a statement from the initiative promoted by businessman Juan Roig.

The initiative is intended to help SMEs, businesses, emerging companies and the self-employed who have suffered material damage due to dana with the aim of reactivating the economic fabric as soon as possible of the area and thus reduce as much as possible the number of companies that close.

6,600 applications, 70% approved

During the form submission period, Alcem-6,600 applications have been received, of which direct non-refundable financial aid has been approved for 70% of them (60% self-employed and 40% companies). In addition to this direct financial support, the Alcem-se platform is also an aggregator of solidarity initiatives launched by different entities and associations. All of them share the objective of helping in one way or another the companies affected by the floods.