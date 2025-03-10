The initiative of President of Mercadona, Juan Roigto boost and foster new innovative and disruptive companies in distinct economic sectors adds and continues. The last call for its business accelerator, Shuttlehas incorporated into 125 startups in your March call With a turn in your program.

The company accelerator promoted by Juan Roig has renamed his activity in recent years, Given the changes experienced in the business fabric and in the world of entrepreneursthat now arrive with more information and training to the accelerator.

According to Marta Nogueras, general director of Shuttle, her philosophy has evolved From “launch” companies to “train entrepreneurs to be sustainable”a preparation that considers that the shuttle is comparable to a High performance center of professional athletes but for the entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem.

Thus, the 125 new startups that are part of a new program are designed as a high performance center that offers specialized formations, networking, strategic meetings and demanding growth plans. “Shuttle gives you a lot, but it also asks you a lot. If you are not at the right time to assume that challenge, this is not the program for you,” says Nogueras. The accelerator seeks to accompany startups that have already validated the need for their product or service and whose first steps are firm.

Since its creation in 2013 the accelerator financed by The president of Mercadona and that is part of the Navy of Valencia has accompanied more than 1,600 entrepreneurs throughout its historywhich has provided a deep vision of common errors and key learning.

By sectors

Selected startups reflect the diversity and dynamism of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The most represented sectors are health, sport, education, sustainability and HR. In shuttle will have access, without cost, for formations, networking, meetings and demanding growth plans to eliminate uncertainty and help them make good decisions.

Startups will be physically installed in Marina de Companies, located in the Navy of Valencia and will be promoted at least for a period of 6 months, in addition, they will receive exclusive training on the total quality model, key business management model for the success of Mercadona; support and advice in your financing or investment needs; and personalized mentoring by specialists.

Some of the selected

Among the selected companies are 4pets, which centralizes in an app the care and well -being of pets with all the products and services they need or Activ2O, which has created a water treatment by not saline electrolysis, capable of squeezing water, and of generating a powerful natural disinfectant.

Additium 3D also offers 3D printing solutions for companies, facilitating efficient and personalized production without the need for machinery. Dymo is a platform that offers solutions to block false users, get more customer metrics and save money. For its part, Eara is a Spanish Fintech that improves the digitalization of financial assets for companies.

Mind Makers is a new way of learning with artificial intelligence, which adapts to each person and their learning style, both for companies and individuals and Mube offers an app to share a car that seeks to transform urban mobility, making the most sustainable and economic daily trips.