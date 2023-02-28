Mexico.- The singer Juan Rivera suddenly leaves the reality show ‘House of Famous 3’, due to reasons external to the game, it is announced this afternoon on various news portals.

Juan Rivera, brother of the deceased singer Jenni Rivera, thus becomes the third participant of ‘La casa de los famosos 3’ to resign from the competition.

Without giving many details of his decision, Juan explained that his wife Brenda Rivera was facing some health complications and he needed it more than ever, this coupled with the fact that he has also felt a bad ear and has even lost his hearing.

“The end has come. I thank each one of you for letting me live this experience, and God for bringing me here. These have been very difficult moments in which you have lifted me up. I came for people to meet Juan Rivera,” Juan said in his farewell message.

Juan’s classmates in ‘La casa de los famosos 3’ listened carefully to Juan’s words and at the end some of them couldn’t help but cry.

Before Juan, a few days ago Monique Sánchez also left the Telemundo reality show, who did it for mental health reasons, she said, followed by Aristeo Cázares, who left to solve problems with his old television company.

