Next Friday the Cruz Azul team will be playing their 13th game of the Clausura, when they face off against a Mazatlán team that is not going through a good time in the competition.
Although it is true that the Machine team arrives motivated after having achieved three points against the recent champion, there are 5 concerns prior to the game that do not end up leaving the coach alone John Reynoso. Here we present what it is about.
Cruz Azul is going through one of the most complicated months for them. And it is that these days they will be playing a total of 8 games, since they are also fighting for a ticket to the Concachampions final.
This situation worries the Peruvian helmsman, who will continue to use the two teams so as not to reduce football performance.
Another of the uncertainties that does not leave Reynoso alone is what his starting eleven will be. One of the advantages, and without underestimating the rival, is that the Cañoneros are not going through a good time and they are the expert in candy for this commitment.
This situation could help Máximo Reynoso to send an alternate team, for the following week to have his starting eleven ready for the return game against Pumas.
The worst thing that could happen to Cruz Azul right now is that a footballer gets injured.
The squad is wide, although because they are participating in the league and Concachampions, an injury could completely change the Andean scheme.
One of Juan Reynoso’s concerns is losing to a Mazatlán team that hasn’t won a game since February 16, when they beat America 2-1 on matchday 2.
Likewise, a setback plus a series of results could send them to sixth place in the competition, compromising their permanence and fight for the top places.
Today the best player that Cruz Azul has is Carlos Uriel Antuna. Much depends on the team of the Mexican sprinter, who has had outstanding performances.
However, a bad night for the striker could affect the Machine’s performance on the field.
