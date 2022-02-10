This weekend, the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine will play matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, receiving the Rayos de Necaxa, which has just finished Paul Guede of the technical direction, and they want to maintain their unbeaten record in this tournament as well as remain at the top of the general table.
For this reason, in the following list we present five points that could have the Peruvian coach worried for matchday 5.
After the first four dates of the contest, the team from La Noria has 10 points, the product of three wins and one draw, with which they have not known defeat and against the team from Aguascalientes they hope to continue like this.
With 10 units, the capital team shares the top of the general table with Puebla and Atlas, since both have 10 points and only goal difference separates them, La Maquina has the possibility of being the only leader in case of a win and a tie between said teams, since they face each other this same date.
After a week of returning to practice with the ball and a few days ago starting to work evenly with his teammates, the Uruguayan attacker would already be ready to make his presentation as a light blue, however, he would do so as a substitute and would not have more than 30 minutes of activity.
“He has had a better evolution than we thought, he has really practiced almost the whole week, but we did not want to risk it, because we want to have him a little more; surely he will continue integrating and gaining rehabilitation work, to see if the weekend it can have 25 or 30 minutes and we can already have more minutes in Canada”, explained Reynoso.
The last reinforcements, the Paraguayan Angel Romero and the Chilean Ivan Morales They have not been able to travel to process their work passport and for obvious reasons they have not yet been registered in the MX League, so their debut as a light-blue team will most likely not take place this weekend and we will have to wait at least one more day for see them on the field.
Prior to matchday 5, the news that shakes the celestial environment is the departure of Alvaro Davila and his work team as president of Cruz Azul, after being one of the greatest managers of the championship in Clausura 2021 and having had extraordinary management in the past transfer market where eight good reinforcements were obtained. Jaime Ordiales will return to the position he held a few months ago.
