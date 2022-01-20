Arthur Du Leon | Jan 14, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 20, 2022 Benjamin War | Jan 19, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | Jan 18, 2022

And it is that these types of matches are among the most fought. In the most recent clashes, there have been 3 draws and a victory for each.

This is how if the helmsman does not take advantage of the visitor, there will be a slightly hegemonic advantage in Rayados.

However, falling in this game could cause more questions than answers. That is where the importance of an away win lies.

This could be a determining factor and that causes a thorn in the Andean technical director.

The first three have done well in these first two games, with the exception of the Uruguayan who has not been able to make his debut because he was in the dry dock.

If Rodríguez, Lira and Antuna do not come out in a big way, it could cost Cruz Azul the game.

The first is adapting to the demands of the coach, while the last two meet with wet gunpowder. This is how the team from Mexico City requires that its forward wake up for this commitment.