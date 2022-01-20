Next Saturday one of the most anticipated matches of the third day will be played, when Rayados de Monterrey measures strength against the Cruz Azul Machine.
Both teams do not know defeat in this incipient contest and will look for the three units at all costs. Although there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the coach alone John Reynoso. Here we present what it is about.
One of the concerns that most haunts the Peruvian helmsman is not being able to make a difference on the pitch.
And it is that these types of matches are among the most fought. In the most recent clashes, there have been 3 draws and a victory for each.
This is how if the helmsman does not take advantage of the visitor, there will be a slightly hegemonic advantage in Rayados.
The cement team has started the tournament well by adding two wins in a row. Despite having been dismantled for this semester, Reynoso has been able to make use of what little he has to get results.
However, falling in this game could cause more questions than answers. That is where the importance of an away win lies.
On the other hand, it is well known that the BBVA Stadium is one of the heaviest in all of Mexico. Monterrey has one of the most loyal fans and they don’t stop pressuring the rival in the 90 minutes.
This could be a determining factor and that causes a thorn in the Andean technical director.
Without a doubt, the La Noria team was one of the best reinforced for Clausura 2022. Men of the caliber of Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira and Christian Tabó became new cement players.
The first three have done well in these first two games, with the exception of the Uruguayan who has not been able to make his debut because he was in the dry dock.
If Rodríguez, Lira and Antuna do not come out in a big way, it could cost Cruz Azul the game.
Since the departure of striker Jonathan Rodríguez, there hasn’t been an element at the top that has managed to make a difference. Today Cruz Azul has only three forwards: Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez and Brayan Angulo.
The first is adapting to the demands of the coach, while the last two meet with wet gunpowder. This is how the team from Mexico City requires that its forward wake up for this commitment.
