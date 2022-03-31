This weekend the activity in Mexican soccer returns within the Clausura 2022 tournament and the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul commanded by John Reynoso will receive the current champions, the red and black of the Atlas on the corresponding day 12.
For this reason, in the following list we present the five concerns of the Peruvian strategist before facing the match.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After having lost to the leaders of the Clausura 2022 tournament classification, the Tuzos de Pachuca, the La Noria team has not been able to obtain a regularity to stay within the direct Liguilla positions, so, the weekend in home against the Foxes will seek to add three points again.
The captain and experienced goalkeeper returned to group work for the sky-blue team and could return to activity this weekend at home, after being injured prior to the Concachampions match against Montrealwhich caused the international match to be lost, in addition, on date 11 against the Tuzos, so it is expected that the starting goalkeeper will defend the three sticks again on Saturday against the red and black.
As is usual, on each FIFA Date some soccer players usually return injured or with muscular discomfort due to their participation with the national team, in the case of the Machine.
Loaned six footballers (Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodriguez, Santiago Gimenez, Luis Abram, Angel Romero and Ivan Morales) what Reynoso Hope they come back safe.
Although the Ecuadorian striker was not to the liking of a large part of the fans, the South American brought competition to the other attackers of the team and with all that, he received a lot of confidence from Reynosoalthough in recent weeks it was relegated.
Now, the responsibility in the offense will rest with other players and there will be opportunities in the remainder of Clausura 2022, while the center forward will be part of the Saints from Brazil.
With the imminent release of Bryan Angle The title as center forward will be vacant, so Santiago Gimenez and Ivan Morales They will fight to gain the confidence of the Peruvian strategist, who has interspersed his center forwards throughout the tournament, after the departure of jonathan rodriguez.
#Juan #Reynosos #concerns #Cruz #Azul #matchday
Leave a Reply