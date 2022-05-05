This weekend, the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine will play the playoff of the Clausura 2022 tournament against the Rayos de Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium, the match will be this Saturday, May 7 at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’.
The group commanded by John Reynoso will look for his place in the ‘Big Party’, after having classified in the eighth position of the general.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After more than a month of absence due to his knee injury, John Reynoso would have its captain and starter back in goal, Jesus Crownsince last week he was able to return, but he preferred not to get ahead of himself and this weekend he could finally be back.
John Reynoso is losing respect in the locker room, recently had a conflict with Romulo Otero that was about to come to blows, the Peruvian coach gave very few opportunities to the ‘Scorpion‘ which caused the anger of the Venezuelan who has been separated from the team and who would no longer be taken into account by the Peruvian coach.
The Machine has not won since date 12 when they defeated the red and black Atlas, since then they have played four more games at the Azteca Stadium, but without being able to win.
The Machine ended its participation in the regular phase irregularly with only five points out of 15 possible, it came from more to less during the contest, so after their elimination in the semifinals of Concachampions they have not had a consistent performance and it is expected that recover it facing the Liguilla.
On day 5 of the regular phase, the Machine received the Rayos with the task of maintaining their good start to the tournament and although they took the lead on the scoreboard, in the last 10 minutes of the match, the Aguascalientes came back and won the match. to the heavenly ones.
#Juan #Reynosos #concerns #Cruz #Azul #ahead #playoff #Necaxa
Leave a Reply