Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine fell at home in the first leg of the Liga MX Closing 2022 tournament quarterfinals against Tigres UANL 0-1 and the sky-blue fans did not hesitate to reproach their players for their performance.
In this situation, the technical director John Reynoso In the press conference after the confrontation, he expressed his discomfort against the local fans, given that they did not recognize the players’ effort.
“Football is present and unfortunately this fan has turned into a black palate where they do not recognize the effort of the boys”
– John Reynoso.
This is not the first time that the Peruvian chess player has spoken out against the attitudes of the cement fans, since on other occasions he has already criticized them for booing his players.
Regarding sports, the coach assured that it will not be an easy task to be able to eliminate the San Nicolás de los Garza team from the competition, but he pointed out that the La Noria team has what it takes to be able to come back and advance to the semifinals.
Scoring more than one goal and trying not to receive goals will not be easy, but in football anything can happen and he believes in his team.
“Scoring two goals is not easy, but we are in a position to do it. Football demands that we score those two goals and we are going to go for them,” he said.
As visitors, those commanded by Michael Herrera They took the slightest advantage over Universitario, with which they have a foot and a half in the semifinals of the tournament, since they also have tiebreaker criteria in their favor for having a better position in the general classification.
It is not enough for Cruz Azul to just win the match, but they have to do it by two goals and, furthermore, not receive goals, so if they receive goals from the felines they will have to look for at least two goals of advantage to move along.
