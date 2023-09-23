This Friday afternoon he passed away Juan Ramos Lopezhead of the Control and Competition Prosecutor’s Office of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The same FGR reported that the lawyer’s death was due to a surgical intervention while the public servant was undergoing surgery for a kidney problem.

It should be noted that Juan Ramos López was the right-hand man of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.

Ramos López studied Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Among other positions he was Technical Secretary of the Navy Commission in the LXI Legislature of the Chamber of Deputies.

The former Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, lamented the death of the prosecutor through his X account, formerly Twitter, with the following message:

I regret the sensitive death of Juan Ramos López, a colleague in many tasks of the security cabinet of the Federal Government. Sincere condolences to family and friends, rest in peace.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check out all the promotions.