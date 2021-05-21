Every time Juan Ramón Lucas writes a novel, he does so because a question needs to be answered. The last has to do with religious fanaticism. “What makes a girl with a relatively comfortable life, with her frustrations and emotional needs, but a comfortable life in the end, give up everything to go to a universe that is cruel, sacrificial and is going to change her life completely?” interrogate. His answer is ‘Agua de Luna’, a book where he recounts the descent into hell of Greta, a young aspiring actress who ends up captured by the networks of Islamist terrorism. “I have not met any girl in these circumstances, but I have spoken with relatives and close people,” explains the journalist, current director and presenter of ‘La Brújula’ on Onda Cero.

Greta’s world collapses. And at some point Lucas has thought of his own daughters … “But they have not inspired the novel in me, for a young woman to fall for this she must have some deficiency.” The journalist does admit that there is something of him in the character of Julio Noriega, the father of the protagonist. In the novel, Julio is one of the most attractive actors in Spain. “In that we are not alike,” he ironizes. Nor in his childhood marked by an alcoholic father. The only thing he has of me is what he suffers for his daughter. There, yes. Julio Noriega is me as a father. I would get into the mud up to my neck to save a daughter of mine, no doubt.

The journalist is the father of the poet and actress Ana Lucas (“he writes much better than me”), of Juan, who studies Communication and wants to make movies, and of Mercedes, the youngest and the one who has inspired Greta’s face. “He has a mole that has always fascinated me, and now I have turned it into a literary fact.” Divorced from the mother of his children and joined for more than fifteen years with the ex-model Sandra Ibarra, with whom he shares a well-known foundation for the fight against cancer, Lucas recognizes that fatherhood “is a complicated management” and transfers to his novel his concern about “the world that we are going to leave them, with cyberterrorism, cyberexploitation and everything that may come through the net.”

“Sandra has eaten a lot of things because I have dedicated my free time and free time to my novel”



He had to live a childhood between two worlds. He was born 62 years ago in Madrid, but he was only seven months old when his parents moved to Boquerizo, a town in Asturias. «I spent my first years between the mining area of ​​Mieres and the long summers in eastern Asturias. And then they took me to Madrid, where I had a normal neighborhood boy adolescence, I have no complaints ». Restless by nature, at the age of seven he wrote his first story. He titled it ‘The Manolito Story’. “And I even did the drawing and everything,” he laughs at the memory. Then he was about to become a veterinarian, to become a military man, he even entered a seminary … «But in the end what has thrown me is counting. Tell in the press, on the radio or on TV. And now, in this phase of my life, in the books. For someone like me who works with reality, writing fiction is tremendously liberating.

Lucas dedicates the novel to his three children, and also to Sandra because, as he says, “he generously opened his life to Greta, and that was essential.” Ibarra has recognized more than once that when her boy writes, she has to live with his characters even in bed … “If you dedicate yourself to this,” said Lucas, “and you have a partner who does not understand what you are doing or ask what he knows that you cannot give him because you are in the process of creation, you are going to suffer a lot. Sandra has eaten many things because leisure and free time, especially in the final phase of the novel, I dedicated to Greta ».

For Atlético … “whatever”



In his book, the journalist asks himself: “What would you be capable of giving up for love, for a faith, for a country?” He is clear about it. For love, except for his principles, he says he is willing to give up everything. For a country, he is not quite sure that he has the courage to sacrifice what he calls “a comfortable life.” And as for faith … “Man, I for Atlético de Madrid, whatever,” he laughs. Because it is not considered religious. “I feel close to Buddhism and Zen philosophy, but not as a religious faith but as a way of understanding life and relationships with others.”

Angry at politicians, “we didn’t deserve such bad leaders in a pandemic,” but delighted to have received the first dose of AstraZeneca, Lucas spends what little time he has left with the horses. It was even third in its category in raid mode, an endurance test. He keeps dreaming of retiring in Asturias. “There we have the house, the territory, the place … But I don’t know when it will be,” he warns, “because I still have the bellows.