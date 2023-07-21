Juan Ramón Amores, mayor of La Roda (Albacete) who suffers from ALS, in his office at the town hall. Andrea Comas

Juan Ramón Amores (Albacete, 1977) has once again outdone himself in his eight-year fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease for which there is no cure and with an average life expectancy of three years. The mayor of La Roda (15,500 inhabitants), the same one who revalidated on 28-M, to the surprise of the PP and Vox, the absolute majority in a town where the right had traditionally governed, will be the first senator with ELA in the history of Spain. The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, will propose to the Upper House by autonomous designation in a vote that the PSOE has won after reissuing the absolute majority in the region. “My appointment as a senator means demonstrating that the disability caused by a disease is not a limit to continue fulfilling your dreams and with the work of public service,” claims Amores in conversation with EL PAÍS.

Since this newspaper reported his election for the first time as councilor in the 2019 elections, Amores has lost mobility and, compared to another report last year, it is more difficult for him to speak. But what the future socialist senator has not lost is his “optimism and vitality” despite the merciless advance of a disease that 4,000 people suffer in Spain. “I have always wanted people not to look at me because of ALS, but to judge me because I have given my best to defend a more just society,” he explains in a telephone conversation.

García-Page traveled to La Roda on Monday afternoon to propose to the mayor that he became great against the ELA and that he does not know of surrender if he wanted to represent Castilla-La Mancha in the Senate. “I want you to be a regional senator, he was very excited. Same as me! It is an incredible pride, something that he could never have imagined. My election has several meanings: that we must look to the future with optimism and that my effort is a sign of guarantee. If they have to judge us, let it be based on our efforts,” says Amores. The Castilian-La Mancha president defines him as “a man to admire in all aspects, a fighter, an ALS survivor, tireless in politics and in life, at work and personally.”

The impact of Amores’ candidacy for the Senate transcends the political arena. The Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis has celebrated the future appointment of Amores: next Monday the candidacies will be presented in the Cortes of Castilla-La Mancha and they will be voted on in the next plenary session. “Happy for this visibility and hoping that Juan Ramón Amores will witness how the next legislature finally approves the ALS law after 49 extensions”, he has received his election on social networks.

The commitment to the alderman of La Roda occurs before two months have elapsed since the electoral hecatomb of the left in the regional and municipal elections. With a stroke of the pen, the PSOE lost almost all its institutional power in the territories, going from presiding over nine autonomies to three, in addition to dozens of town halls. Amores, like García-Page, became an exception that night. The councilor not only resisted the tsunami of the PP and Vox; he improved his results from four years earlier. Amores equaled the ten councilors —one above the absolute majority— but with more votes: he rose from 4,244 to 4,535. From 49.65% of the votes to 53.93%. The PP, on the other hand, lost a mayor and remained at six with 2,971 votes, 300 less than in 2019. “The people spoke, they expected even more votes, but the national situation was noticed, as was seen with so many good mayors who were punished on 28-M when they did not expect it,” agrees Amores, who highlights the 25% reduction in municipal debt or his management the transparency portal on the City Council website. The next challenge for him will be to combine the mayor’s baton with his new responsibility as in the Cortes Generales. “My mission, as always, will be to show that people with disabilities are capable of doing the same things as others”, he says goodbye.

