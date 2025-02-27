Juan Quintana became last December the last winner of the Anonymous Edition of Big Brother. The dancer took the victory and took the famous briefcase with 150,000 euros inside. Although at the time he already talked about what this money earned was going to spend, recently the young man has taken A new decision regarding the great boat it has.

While Juan said that with this money he will give his edition partner and friend Adrián creus a trip to Maldives to leave together As thanks for having repeated, which meant the reduction in half of the amount of the prize, the choreographer wants to allocate part of his profits to his relatives and himself.

“I have not received the award yet, I will do it in April […] I would like to allocate part of the prize to help my family and to invest in a house in Lanzarote, which is where I want to establish my base. “He has confessed for an interview with the magazine Soon.

Also, the young man will also distribute these profits to social causes. Among them, for those affected by the DANA last November: “My idea is still the same. I was in Paiporta as a volunteer after the Dana, helping in the distribution of essential foods and materials. It was a very hard but also enriching experience. “

In the interview, Juan also wanted to thank all the support received during his passage through the house of Guadalix and hopes that if he returns to television it is for two reasons: “In a project that really makes me happy. And if not, that my mother has her own reality“.