The Tigres UANL beat Club Universidad Nacional in the semifinal series after the aggregate score 2-1, so they advanced to the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament to face Club América and it was in the return match that the Mexican midfielder Juan Pablo Vigón He complied with the famous 'law of the ex' by marking the team from Mexico City.
Fortunately for him, the player was cheered by the UANL fans and received the recognition of Best Player of the Match, thus dedicating some words to the fans at the end of the match.
“Very happy, especially as a group, we gave a coup of authority here in 'El Volcán' and with our people”
– Juan Pablo Vigón.
The 32-year-old footballer stated that the team played in a great way and showed themselves to be a worthy contender for the title.
“Because of the way we played, I am sure that it was a coup of our authority, we showed what we are capable of, we made a great achievement (sic),” he added.
The final will be between the cats and the leader of the classification as well as the favorite for the championship the Águilas, a team that beat Atlético de San Luis 5-2 on aggregate.
“Enjoy today and tomorrow and think about the Grand Final”
– Juan Pablo Vigón.
The first leg of the Apertura 2023 grand final between Tigres UANL and Club America be this December 14 at 9:00 p.m. from the University State in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León and the return will be at the Azteca Stadium on December 17 at 7:30 p.m.
