The negotiations between Pumas and Tigres have become traditional movements within the Liga Mx, for the regulars it is the royal team that usually takes over the figures of the capital’s team, the most recent case is that of the Guarani forward Carlos González, who left his role of figure with those of the UNAM and bet on his millionaire arrival with the UANL as a whole.
Now, everything indicates that the Tigers today led by Miguel Herrera are about to recruit other current stars from Pumas, it is the ‘Captain’ Juan Pablo Vigon, who would be arriving in the north of the country in the next few days to finalize his signing. with those of the Autonomous of Nuevo León being a signing requested directly by Miguel Herrera.
Various sources confirm that the negotiations between both teams are advanced, Herrera is looking for a midfielder who is capable of playing from area to area, as well as who can bring a touch of claw and personality to the cats, a characteristic that usually highlights Vigon above Juan Pablo would become the second reinforcement of Tigres after the arrival of Thuavin.
The last reinforcement that Miguel Herrera would have asked the Tigres board of directors
Miguel Herrera hopes that Vigón is signed to reinforce the midfield
