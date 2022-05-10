Tigres will visit Cruz Azul this Thursday, May 12 at the Azteca Stadium in a match corresponding to the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals of Liga MX. The UANL team is the favorite to take this key, but the Celeste Machine is a team that can complicate the ideal script of the felines. For this duel, the people from Monterrey could suffer a hard loss.
According to the most recent reports, for their duel against the cement workers, Tigres would not have Juan Pablo Vigón, one of the most important elements of the club throughout the season. According to information from local media, the versatile midfielder suffers physical discomfort and could miss the first game of the series against Cruz Azul.
The 30-year-old footballer played 1,104 minutes over 17 games in Clausura 2022. In this journey, the midfielder has five goals and one assist. The player arrived in mid-2021 from Pumas de la UNAM. Under the orders of Miguel Herrera, Vigón has become a key part of the feline scheme.
The soccer player has given another dimension to the feline midfield, which he shares with Guido Pizarro and Rafael Carioca. In case of losing the duel against Cruz Azul, it would be a loss of weight for the ‘Piojo’ Herrera team.
In the good news, everything points to Tigres being able to count on André Pierre Gignac, Carlos González and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez for the series against the Celeste Machine in the quarterfinals.
#Juan #Pablo #Vigón #doubt #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply