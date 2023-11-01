This Wednesday, November 1, Club Tijuana will host Tigres UANL on the corresponding Matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023 tournament at the Caliente Stadium at 9:06 p.m.
In this commitment, the Mexican midfielder of the felines, Juan Pablo Vigon He could have a special night if he is part of the headlines or at least part of the match since he would have played 300 games as a professional footballer at 32 years old.
It is worth mentioning that, ONCE Daily confirmed that in the last training Vigon looked like the owner of Robert Dante Siboldi in the absence of Rafael Carioca.
Before this commitment, the Atlas youth player recorded 299 matches played between Liga MX, Copa MX, Campeón de Campeones, Concacaf Champions League and Leagues Cup.
Since his debut with the rojinegros first team, the midfielder had a great journey through Mexican soccer clubs such as what is now Atlético de San Luis, Chiapas FC, coffee growers.
It was until approximately 2017 that he began to be a key piece of the Guadalajara team and later joined the Club Universidad Nacional where he was also characterized as a midfield leader until he was signed by the Tigres UANL in the summer of 2021 and where he has remained since so.
Throughout his career, the club with which he has played the most matches Vigon It is Atlas with 123 commitments. Meanwhile, he is followed by 106 that he has played so far with Tigres UANL.
Although he has had good campaigns, he has never been part of the Aztec team; while, his current relationship with the San Nicolás de los Garza team is until June 2024.
