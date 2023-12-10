Tigers is getting closer and closer to the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team is 2-1 on aggregate over Pumas and has a foot and a half in the final series against Club América.
Universidad Nacional went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Gabriel Matías Fernández in the 16th minute. The Uruguayan striker's score fell in a play after a missed penalty by César 'Chino' Huerta.
The pleasure did not last long for the UNAM team. Eight minutes later. Juan Pablo Vigón, former Auriazul player, appeared to tie the score in the second leg and make it provisional 2-1.
After a teammate slipped inside the area, Vigón received a cross service from the left wing, by Sebastián Córdova, controlled and shot to beat goalkeeper Julio González.
With this result, Tigres would be qualifying for the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The felines would face each other against America.
Pumas needs to win this duel by two goals at this time and only has 45 minutes left to achieve the feat. Will the Auriazules manage to turn around?
