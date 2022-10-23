Juan Pablo Vargas suffers an injury and there is alarm in Millonarios, is the World Cup in danger?

There is alarm in millionaires and in the Costa Rican National Team, after the injury suffered by the central defender this Saturday John Paul Vargasin the match against Tolima.

The unfortunate play was in the 36th minute of the first half, when Vargas went on the attack and attempted a mid-range shot.

However, his support foot, the right one, stepped wrong and his ankle bent, so the player went to the ground with all his weight.

He immediately complained of pain and the medical team entered the field to attend to him. There was anguish on the blue bench.

Vargas, after a few minutes, returned to the game, but could not continue, he threw himself on the floor and asked for the change.

While waiting for the medical diagnosis, there is alarm in the club due to the importance of Vargas in the structure of the team. He was replaced by Óscar Vanegas.

But there is also an emergency in Costa Rica, since the player is one of those eligible for the World Cup in Qatar.

SPORTS

more sports news