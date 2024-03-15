Millonarios is having a bad time in the Colombian championship, with five consecutive defeats that threaten its classification.

The team has suffered several absences, injuries have affected its payroll throughout the season, and now there are new problems with the call of Juan Pablo Vargas to the Costa Rica National Team.

This Friday Vargas was called up for the team's next friendly matches against Honduras on March 23 at 6:15 pm and against Argentina on the 26th of the same month, in the United States.

In this way the technician Alberto Gamero He loses two important pieces, since Vargas is joined by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, summoned to the Colombian National Team for the friendly matches against Spain and Romania.

Vargas initially misses the game against Deportivo Cali, and it is possible that he will miss the classic against Santa Fe.

The possible replacement for the Costa Rican would be Jorge Arias, who despite being suspended for three dates could play precisely for those called up to the national teams. The other option would be Álex Moreno Paz.

