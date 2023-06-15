It is not the first time that the Colombian soccer finals have been disrupted by intersecting with Fifa dates, even in times of world championships. For example, the Colombian National Team faces Iraq this Friday, for which it took players from clubs like Millonarios and Nacional, who are in the middle of the fight to reach the final.

But it is not only Colombia. Millonarios had already lost, in the 2022-II League auction, to the Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, for his call to the World Cup in Qatar. And now the situation is repeated, this time, due to his call to the Gold Cup.

Luis Fernando Suárez, coach of the Costa Rican National Team, defended the call for Vargas and blamed Dimayor for what happened, for not respecting the Fifa dates.

Luis Fernando Suárez will play his third World Cup as a coach, now in charge of Costa Rica. See also Copa Libertadores: Tolima vs Flamengo time and where to watch the game Photo: Alberto Estevez. efe

“They are going to hate me in Colombia for what I am going to say at this moment, but it seems to me that the tournament in Colombia is anti-technical and that at a certain moment it handles situations in which it goes against the situations that a coach needs to be able to compete. In general, there is always that situation where the Fifa dates are always overloaded with some matches of the local championship, now the finals are being played,” said Suárez.

“Millionaires has problems not only in the case of Juan Pablo, but also with some other outfield players and the goalkeeper who are with the Colombian National Team, other Atlético Nacional players are also there and this should not be presented like that, other countries, like For example, Europe does not have competitions and when there are these dates they respect them, there is no league and that would be the most normal thing, ”added Suárez.

Regarding the specific case of the central defender, the undisputed starter for Alberto Gamero, he revealed that he feels sad for not accompanying his club, however, he highlighted his commitment to be in the friendly matches that Costa Rica will play against Guatemala and Ecuador. Later, he will be in The Gold Cup that will begin at the end of the month.

Juan Pablo Vargas celebrates his double against Alianza Petrolera. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

“I want to value Juan Pablo Vargas a lot, he wants to be champion with Millionaires and he puts the country before that situation of being champion and that is valued even more, it is the most normal thing that he wants to represent the country. He wants to be a champion playing, but he has not been able to. That is why he has something in his heart that hurts him, but with great desire to be here ”, he highlighted.

