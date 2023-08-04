Friday, August 4, 2023
Juan Pablo Vargas clarifies the whole truth of his non-signing to Santos: he is still in Millionaires

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Pablo Vargas clarifies the whole truth of his non-signing to Santos: he is still in Millionaires

John Paul Vargas

Juan Pablo Vargas, player of Millionaires and Costa Rica.

Juan Pablo Vargas, player of Millionaires and Costa Rica.

The defender told in an official statement what happened.

The defender John Paul Vargas He had everything ready to finish his cycle in Millonarios, after more than three years showing his best level. The agreement with Santos from Brazil seemed to be on the right track, however, the signing fell through at the last minute.

Millionaires expected payment for the loan from daniel ruiz, belonging to the ambassadors, in an agreement made at the beginning of the year that, to date, the Brazilians have not paid part of the debt. The blues expected to receive that money, with the return of the midfielder, letting the Costa Rican go.

However, Santos’ intention changed, due to the impossibility of carrying out certain physical tests, which is why they ruled out the hiring.

official statement

Juan Pablo Vargas celebrates his double against Alianza Petrolera.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

In an official statement issued this Thursday night by Vargas, the defender explains the details of his failed hiring by Santos.

On Monday of this week I arrived in Brazil to join the Santos club and at the time of the medical tests a stress test was required to rule out any pathology. Given my left thigh injury, I was unable to take said test, which was a fundamental requirement to sign a contract, so the club withdrew from my signing.” says Vargas.

What follows is to return to my club with the same joy and motivation as always to focus on the recovery process and be able to be 100% available to play soon,” he added.

SPORTS

More sports news

