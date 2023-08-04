Juan Pablo Vargas clarifies the whole truth of his non-signing to Santos: he is still in Millionaires

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Pablo Vargas, player of Millionaires and Costa Rica.
Juan Pablo Vargas, player of Millionaires and Costa Rica.
The defender told in an official statement what happened.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
The defender John Paul Vargas He had everything ready to finish his cycle in Millonarios, after more than three years showing his best level. The agreement with Santos from Brazil seemed to be on the right track, however, the signing fell through at the last minute.
Millionaires expected payment for the loan from daniel ruiz, belonging to the ambassadors, in an agreement made at the beginning of the year that, to date, the Brazilians have not paid part of the debt. The blues expected to receive that money, with the return of the midfielder, letting the Costa Rican go.
However, Santos’ intention changed, due to the impossibility of carrying out certain physical tests, which is why they ruled out the hiring.
official statement
In an official statement issued this Thursday night by Vargas, the defender explains the details of his failed hiring by Santos.
“On Monday of this week I arrived in Brazil to join the Santos club and at the time of the medical tests a stress test was required to rule out any pathology. Given my left thigh injury, I was unable to take said test, which was a fundamental requirement to sign a contract, so the club withdrew from my signing.” says Vargas.
What follows is to return to my club with the same joy and motivation as always to focus on the recovery process and be able to be 100% available to play soon,” he added.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Pablo #Vargas #clarifies #truth #nonsigning #Santos #Millionaires
Leave a Reply