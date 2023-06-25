Juan Pablo Vargas and his emotion: this is how he experienced the last penalty of Millionaires, of heart attack

Millonarios won the Apertura-2023 Colombian soccer tournament this Saturday by beating Atlético Nacional on penalties 3-2, after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.

Hours before the match that will give the star, the defender spoke Juan Pablo Vargas, notably absent from the final.

Vargas sadness

The Millionaires Advocate He could not be in the final series due to his call to the Costa Rican National Team.

Although procedures were carried out so that he could be released by his team, in the end it was not possible. For this reason, in the distance, Vargas left a message due to his absence.

“Today is the day of the FINAL. I want to tell the fans that the club and I tried to do the impossible for being there today, because I was part of the whole process and nobody, absolutely NOBODY can understand how it hurts me to lose this game, to help and collaborate in everything”Vargas wrote on his Twitter account.

“Whatever I could, but in the end it wasn’t possible! Today from far away I am an amateur and a fan just like all those who will be supporting us from the stadium or from home, and we trust those who will be on the field giving everything as we have always done”, added the defender.

He finished off with four words in capital letters: “HUMBLE HEART, WARRIOR SPIRIT.”

Today is FINAL day 💙🤍

But later, he was able to celebrate and in this video you can see how the defender experienced the last penalty and the celebration of the title.

