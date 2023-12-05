Sebastian and Juan Pablo Montoya, who are two and seem like one, advance on the path so that the youngest of the litter fulfills the dream of reaching Formula 1. Sebastián, who this year competed in his first full season in F-3, the penultimate step to the goal, look forward with the eyes of someone who knows that sooner or later the desire will become reality. Juan Pablo, aware of his son’s wood, accompanies him while he polishes himself.

After a breakthrough in regional formulas in 2022, Sebastián had a reality check in 2023 when he fully entered Formula 3. The young driver, with the colors of Hitech, finished in 16th place in a championship in which he promised to be one of the main contenders. Difficulties with his car in qualifying and a couple of crashes precipitated for various reasons: causes his frustration.

Confident of your abilities, Sebastián Montoya thinks about next year and plans revenge. His father, who firmly believes in his talent, promises to accompany him. And in that search, the words that the legendary Juan Pablo repeats every time he is asked what the heir could improve are echoed again. The same ones to which the pupil, as he confessed to EL TIEMPO, seems not to know how to respond.

The words of Juan Pablo Montoya to his son Sebastián

“It’s complicated because the results don’t show what you’ve really done. It’s very sad that we are so competitive, that he is so close to achieving a podium in so many races and they end up taking him or he gets tangled… the truth is that everything has happened to him,” said Juan Pablo Montoya, about his son’s season, in a chat with this diary.

“From that point of view, I feel a little sorry for him because he hasn’t been able to reap what he was sowing, but the truth is that for the first year of Formula 3 he did everything as it had to be,” he added.

In that reflection, the father assured that Sebastián has several things to improve. Among them, choosing the places and times to overtake on the track.



“You can’t take risks when you are 90% likely to lose”Juan remarked.

Regarding the factor that can improve, Juan Pablo has been clear: “Sebastián has to believe the story of how good he is. The day he is sure of that, perhaps he will have the results he truly deserves.”

Asked why he would respond to his dad, Sebastián was accurate: “I don’t know what to say to my dad anymore. I know how good I am, but sometimes I feel like I’m not doing the work I should. My dad taught me that it’s never enough. “I feel like I’m suddenly doing it well, but maybe I can do better. That’s how complicated this is.”

