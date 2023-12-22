Juan Pablo Montoya, the best driver in the history of Colombia, unfortunately was the victim of a crash in the last hours in Bogotá.

The man with seven victories and thirty podiums in Formula 1, who is spending these days in the country, had to go through an uncomfortable moment after a driver crashed him.

Juan Pablo Montoya crashed in Bogotá

Juan Pablo Montoya, with the DragonSpeed ​​colors. Photo: Credit: Lesley Ann Miller. Courtesy of IMSA for EL TIEMPO

The pilot's family confirmed to EL TIEMPO that unfortunately a driver of a white van, a special transport, crashed into it when he was traveling with his wife along Carrera 10 and Calle 82.

As they reported, the man in the other vehicle did not make the proper 'Stop' at the intersection and hit their vehicle.

Fortunately, neither Montoya nor his wife, Connie Freydell, were injured.

“He hit us, but it was nothing serious,” they commented, emphasizing that it was just a matter of cans.

