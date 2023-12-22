You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
They crashed Juan Pablo Montoya in Bogotá.
Screenshots
They crashed Juan Pablo Montoya in Bogotá.
Unfortunately, the pilot had to go through an awkward moment. The topic was only about cans.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Juan Pablo Montoya, the best driver in the history of Colombia, unfortunately was the victim of a crash in the last hours in Bogotá.
The man with seven victories and thirty podiums in Formula 1, who is spending these days in the country, had to go through an uncomfortable moment after a driver crashed him.
Juan Pablo Montoya crashed in Bogotá
The pilot's family confirmed to EL TIEMPO that unfortunately a driver of a white van, a special transport, crashed into it when he was traveling with his wife along Carrera 10 and Calle 82.
As they reported, the man in the other vehicle did not make the proper 'Stop' at the intersection and hit their vehicle.
Fortunately, neither Montoya nor his wife, Connie Freydell, were injured.
“He hit us, but it was nothing serious,” they commented, emphasizing that it was just a matter of cans.
