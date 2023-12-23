Juan Pablo Montoya It continues to be a trend on social networks. The legendary pilot, who spends his New Year's holidays in Colombia, was involved last Thursday, December 21, in a minor crash in the north of Bogotá. Due to the unexpectedness of what happened, and since luckily it was a mere issue of cans, the fact has not ceased to be in vogue.

As the athlete's family told EL TIEMPO, the incident occurred on Carrera 10 and Calle 82, very close to the Andino Shopping Center.

According to what they said, the driver of a white truck crashed into them because he supposedly did not stop at the intersection of the road. Fortunately, the incident did not leave anyone injured.

“He hit us, but it was nothing serious,” Connie Freydell, Montoya's wife, told this newspaper.

And now, when the fact still continues to leave reactions, The owner of the truck involved in the crash speaks with EL TIEMPO. In his response, new details of the striking fact.

'I didn't believe it was Juan Pablo Montoya'

In a conversation with this newspaper, the owner of the truck, who preferred not to be identified in the article, said that the The man who was aboard his vehicle was a driver who had only been working with him for a short time. in transportation services.

According to him, the driver informed him that it was not his fault.

“I told him: 'If you are aware that you were not at fault, we will talk to the insurers so they can resolve it,'” recalls the owner of the vehicle.

According to the owner, the driver was on Carrera 10 when Montoya was going up Calle 82.

“He told me that he was just getting the car out when the collision with Montoya occurred”narrates.

The owner says that he did not believe his driver that the driver of the other car was Juan Pablo Montoya.

“I thought I was giving him that nickname because he was suddenly going fast or something like that. I didn't believe it was Montoya. Who would have thought that he was going to crash with Juan Pablo Montoya?“, account.

According to the man, the driver even handed Montoya over to the phone. And his surprise could not be greater.

“I spoke with Montoya and we talked to resolve the issue, which is always difficult to reconcile after a crash, no matter how simple it may be,” he says.

Regarding the damage left by the crash, the man says that his vehicle was left with “one streetlight broken and the other scratched.”

“He broke my bumper and a latica“says the man.

According to him, the agreement they reached is that the issue would be evaluated by the insurers.

“The process is already underway,” he says.

