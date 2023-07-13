lewis hamilton He managed to rise to a new level in his career this weekend, by finishing third in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. The English driver, aware that it has been a season of ups and downs for Mercedes, acknowledged at Silverstone that “Being on the podium is impressive.”

And while their sense of optimism was evident, they made headlines again. the striking words that he left in the framework of the Austrian GP.

Alluding to the current dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen with his RB19, the Briton stated on Spielberg: “I think the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) should set a time when everyone can start developing next year’s car.”.

And Verstappen, a two-time champion who could finish second in the remaining races and still achieve his third title in a row, then responded by alluding to the six titles that Hamilton achieved at the start of the hybrid era: “We weren’t talking about this when (Hamilton) was winning and I don’t think we should now.”.

But, in the last hours, the person in charge of speaking about it was Juan Pablo Montoya, the best driver in Colombia and who is considered a Formula 1 legend despite the fact that he did not win a World Cup in the big tent.

Montoya, true to his style, was accurate.

Montoya ‘stopped’ Lewis Hamilton

Photo: COURTESY PRESS ARROW MCLAREN TEAM

In chat with ‘MyBettingSites’, Montoya analyzed what Formula 1 has been like in this half of the year.

In the talk, he reaffirmed what he said in a conversation with EL TIEMPO in April: Red Bull’s evident dominance and the expectation of the fight in the middle of the table.

“What is very intriguing is that now you go on race weekends and you don’t know who is going to fight who. It used to be really predictive, you had Mercedes, then Red Bull and then you had Ferrari and then everyone else. Whereas now you have Red Bull and everyone else… You look at 3 to 12, and you have no idea what’s going to happen. You even look at the Williams and they’re ranking 10 or 12.”Montoya said.

Then, on the subject of Hamilton, Juan Pablo Montoya was accurate: “It’s funny because Lewis keeps coming out and saying ‘it’s unfair, it’s unfair’. He’s already predicting that Max is going to win next year, but if you look back at his period of dominance now you wonder: ‘Was it you, was it the car?’… We were all happy for you when you dominated.”

The sincere statements have been replicated in different media.

Montoya runs this weekend

This weekend, Juan Pablo Montoya disputes with his son Sebastián, from the Telmex-Claro Team, the second valid of the European Le Mans Series.

The Montoyas will be at the 4 Hours of Le Castellet, in France, competing in the LMP2 category, in which Tatiana Calderón is also present.

Óscar Tunjo from Cali will compete in LMP3.

