Sebastián Montoya debuted this Saturday in the Formula 3 sprint races. The driver of the Telmex-Claro Team, present and future of Colombian motorsports, started his first full season in the penultimate category that precedes the desired goal: Formula 1.

In this first outing, Montoya finished in 10th place and managed to score his first point in the first full season that he will race in the F-3, since last year he made his debut in a day with Campos Racing.

Although it was a difficult day, with him running as low as 17th after a rival incident at the start, Montoya gained seven positions and showed that he has a lot of speed for this 2023.

His last overtaking: an impact, even for his father, Juan Pablo, who supported Sebastián’s audacity with his smile, something that many attribute to him as an ‘inheritance’ of the legendary pilot.

(Sebastián Montoya debuts in Formula 3: ‘With my last name the responsibility is greater’).

Tremendous overtaking of Montoya

Photo: DUTCH PHOTO AGENCY, RED BULL CONTENT POOL

On the last lap of the sprint race, the Australian Hugh Barter, from Campos Racing, who was in tenth place, tried to overtake his rivals trying to grab the inside corner. However, Montoya, who was 11, noticed and He did not hesitate to bet on his speed to launch himself and win the position.

“I didn’t even know it was the last lap, I said ‘I’ll jump’ and here I go, and I jumped and I did it”recounted Sebastián, finished the race.

Juan Pablo Montoyawho accompanies his son at the start of F3, appeared smiling proudly in the transmission of ‘Star+’, after the maneuver of the son, pupil and friend.

In the early hours of this Sunday, the main race in Bahrain, in which Montoya will start from 14th place, after finishing 15th in the classification and moving up one position due to the penalty for O’Sullivan.

SPORTS

More news