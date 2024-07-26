The Colombian pilot Juan Pablo Montoya He made new statements in the space he has with the W and the diary astalking about his career and leaving new controversial phrases.

Montoya has been sharing details and anecdotes about his successful racing career and also about his son’s progress. Sebastian in the world of engines.

This time, Juan Pablo spoke precisely about the support he expects from Colombia for his son, so that he can reach the top.

“What I hope most is that they can help Sebastian and believe in him and create a country and create another Juan Pablo Montoya called Sebastian Montoya. To be able to take him to Formula One like the Mexicans did with Checo,” said Juan Pablo.

The penultimate round of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship takes place this Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, where Claro driver Sebastián Montoya of the Escudería Telmex is travelling.

The Colombian is working hard during this intermediate stage between Hungary and Belgium, in order to solve some problems and be able to face the Spa-Francorchams layout in the best possible way.

Montoya opens up

Juan Pablo Montoya, in the colours of DragonSpeed. Photo:Credit: Lesley Ann Miller. Courtesy of IMSA for EL TIEMPO Share

The pilot then left a controversial statement when he opened up and assured that athletes do not act thinking about the country, but about personal achievement.

“I, like Juan Pablo, am proud to be Colombian, but no athlete grows up thinking ‘I’m doing it for my country’, no, they do it for themselves, without being a jerk”said.

Montoya then added: “One does the work for oneself. It’s cool that people recognize your work and to hold the name of Colombia high, yes, but what do they owe me? Being an image, like an ambassador, would be cool…”

Montoya was the CART2 series champion in 1999 and took ten wins in two seasons with Ganassi, after which he moved up to Formula 1.

Juan Pablo Montoya, driver who won the Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 races. Photo:AFP Share

He finished third in 2002 and 2003 with Williams, and fourth in 2005 with McLaren, racking up a total of seven wins and 30 podiums.

His son Sebastián is a member of the Escudería Telmex and was part of the Red Bull Junior Team in 2023.

