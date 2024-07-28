Juan Pablo Montoya He is without a doubt one of the most important athletes in the history of Colombia, due to his great performances in Formula One, which made him a true legend.

And Montoya remains relevant, each of his appearances in the media is loaded with strong opinions that generate some controversy or approval.

Because Montoya’s style is like that, direct, he speaks without mincing words, with the vehemence with which he leads.

Montoya in wrestling

An old video of the day Juan Pablo Montoya left the big top of motorsports to move to the ring is going viral these days.

It is a video during a famous North American wrestling fight, a sporting spectacle that attracts thousands of followers.

In the scene, Montoya challenges a wrestler, much bigger than him, and to defend himself he grabs a chair with which he then hits his opponent in the head.

