Every time Juan Pablo Montoya delivers a statement raises reactions, for and against what the best pilot in the history of the country says.

This time, she addressed the issue of women in motorsport and explained the main reason why none of them have had the opportunity to be in the ‘big top’: Formula 1.

Montoya has dedicated himself to guiding his son Sebastián Montoya, who is one of the promising drivers and who aspires to reach the highest category of motor racing in the world.

They are going step by step and the most important thing is to “step firmly and confidently,” the experienced pilot once said about his son’s goals.

There have been several women who have had the opportunity to fight for a seat in Formula 1 and here in Colombia the name of Tatiana Calderon is the most recognized.

Calderón has had the opportunity to test the cars in the category, but he has not had the chance to compete in a race, in the championship.

Montoya was clear and stated that the big problem is not the talent, but the condition of the cars themselves.

“The most difficult thing for a woman to get into Formula 1 is not talent, it is the physical aspect of the car,” Montoya said in As.

He added: “The car for the regionals is poorly designed, even for men. It is well made in itself, but the geometry of the vehicle and the weight of the steering wheel make it a very hard change.”