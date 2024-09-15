JJuan Pablo Montoya returned this Sunday to the Nascar and put up a fight in a complicated, tight and very eventful race on the circuit Walkins Glen International. The Colombian was not very lucky on the track and finished in 32nd place, well below the expected result despite a good race. Shane van Gisbergen was the strongest in New York and took the victory.

It was a special race for the Bogota native in the play-offs of the Nascar Series Cuphad accepted the invitation from the 23XI Racing team because it was just for one weekend and he wanted to commemorate Mobil-1’s 50th anniversary. His goal, as always, was to win, but on the track the fight was hellish.

Montoya He started in 34th place after a poor qualifying, but he pushed from behind and managed to come out unscathed on the first lap, when a handful of cars crashed into the retaining wall after seeing the green flag. The Colombian had to hit the brakes hard to take the sharp turn and not finish the race so early.

The 48-year-old took advantage of the accident and climbed to 29th position in a race with very little continuity and in which there was not much room to overtake. The strategy he talked about before the race did not work out, and the Colombian had to use his bodywork to climb positions in the few times when there was a green flag.

The yellow flag was waved again, before the halfway point of the race, the safety car came out onto the track after the Mexican Daniel Suarez lost control of his car and ended up off the track. With great intelligence, Montoya He stopped in the pits and filled up his fuel tank to face the second half of the race in a privileged position.

The yellow car left the track and the race was restarted with the Toyota number 50 of Montoya In eighth place, it was his time to shine. But the lack of continuity, due to constant accidents, made him lose rhythm, little by little he was losing places and the strategy no longer worked.

The last 15 laps were hardly run under green flags, with each restart there was a new accident. Montoyain 31st place and with one less lap, had to show all his skill to avoid cars and not crash.

The race was extended to accommodate the finish and not end under a yellow flag. Shane van Gisbergen He took the lead, he had to defend the victory tooth and nail in a very tough finale with Chris Buescherand won in Walkins Glen International after seeing the checkered flag. Juan Pablo Montoya was not able to recover positions and was far from the top positions.

