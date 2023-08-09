Juan Pablo Montoya chose the three best athletes in the history of Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Pablo Montoya, with the DragonSpeed colors.
Lesley Ann Miller. Courtesy of IMSA for EL TIEMPO
Juan Pablo Montoya, with the DragonSpeed colors.
He praised Mariana Pajón and highlighted himself in the top.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Juan Pablo Montoyaa benchmark in Colombian motorsports who competed in Formula 1 from 2001 to 2006 and one of the most remembered drivers of recent years with seven victories and 30 podiums, in addition to winning the championship of the IndyCar Series in 1999, he praised several athletes in the middle of an interview and in fact spoke to what he considers the three best in history.
One of the questions to Montoya He focused on who the three best Colombian athletes in history were and his response was forceful.
“Because of what I have done, I am (among the three best Colombian athletes in history). Very few people have done it, what I came to win worldwide. The top 3 doesn’t matter to me, but Egan Bernal has to be there for winning the Tour de France and the Giro. I’ll stay with Mariana Pajón, triple Olympic medalist,” he said, according to Antena 2.
You can read: Sebastián Montoya approaches Formula 1: they reveal an unexpected move by his team
For now, your son Sebastian Montoya He is taking steps on his way to Formula 1, the highest category of world motorsport.
The young driver is in command of Hitech’s number 14 car and hopes to become a born athlete and winner just like his father.
You can also read:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Pablo #Montoya #chose #athletes #history #Colombia
Leave a Reply