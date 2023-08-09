Thursday, August 10, 2023
Juan Pablo Montoya chose the three best athletes in the history of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Pablo Montoya chose the three best athletes in the history of Colombia

Juan Pablo Montoya, with the DragonSpeed ​​colors.

Photo:

Lesley Ann Miller. Courtesy of IMSA for EL TIEMPO

Juan Pablo Montoya, with the DragonSpeed ​​colors.

He praised Mariana Pajón and highlighted himself in the top.

Juan Pablo Montoyaa benchmark in Colombian motorsports who competed in Formula 1 from 2001 to 2006 and one of the most remembered drivers of recent years with seven victories and 30 podiums, in addition to winning the championship of the IndyCar Series in 1999, he praised several athletes in the middle of an interview and in fact spoke of what he considers the three best in history.

One of the questions to Montoya He focused on who the three best Colombian athletes in history were and his response was forceful.

“Because of what I have done, I am (among the three best Colombian athletes in history). Very few people have done it, what I came to win worldwide. The top 3 doesn’t matter to me, but Egan Bernal has to be there for winning the Tour de France and the Giro. I’ll stay with Mariana Pajón, triple Olympic medalist,” he said, according to Antena 2.

For now, your son Sebastian Montoya He is taking steps on his way to Formula 1, the highest category of world motorsport.

The young driver is in command of Hitech’s number 14 car and hopes to become a born athlete and winner just like his father.

Recommended

