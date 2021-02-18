The Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr is photographed in 2019 at the summit of Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in the world after Everest, K2 and Kangchenjunga. Family archive

Chilean sport has lost one of its stars. This Thursday, the Government of Pakistan confirmed that there is no hope of finding alive the mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr and his two expedition companions, the Pakistani Ali Sadpara and the Icelandic John Snorri. Nothing had been known about the three since February 5, when they were preparing to conquer K2, which at 8,611 meters is the second highest mountain on the planet.

Mohr, just 34 years old, had entered the Guinness World Records after conquering the summit of Everest (8,848 meters) and Lhotse (8,516 meters) in 6 days and 20 hours, without supplemental oxygen or the help of local Sherpas. The Pakistani government announced that from Thursday the mission changes from “rescue” to “recovery”, with which now efforts will be aimed at recovering the bodies of athletes. “We have come to the conclusion that climbers are no longer in this world,” said Nasir Ali Khan, minister of tourism for Gilgit-Baltistan, an area located in the Kashmir region and in charge of the Pakistani government.

The operation had been described as unprecedented in the history of mountaineering, and had had the support of Icelandic and Chilean authorities, and the use of satellite technologies and the analysis of high-quality images. However, the climatic conditions, with winds that reach 200 kilometers per hour and temperatures that can reach 60 degrees below zero, made everything more complex.

Relatives of the missing athletes had arrived in the area, who did not hide their faith that a miracle would happen. However, expectations were diluted with the passing of the days. “The chances of finding them alive are almost nil,” said Federico Scheuch, cousin and manager of Juan Pablo Mohr, who had arrived in Skardu on Sunday, the city closest to the base camp from where all trace of the athletes was lost. .

On Wednesday afternoon, Juan Pablo Mohr’s friends decided to pay tribute to him at the foot of the Himalayas. In the place they deposited flowers, lit candles and displayed a Chilean flag in honor of the athlete, who despite the declaration of the Pakistani authorities maintains the status of disappeared. “Now that hope is gone, we want to honor Juan Pablo with a ceremony,” wrote Italian mountaineer Tamara Lunger.

The deaths this winter in the K2 of the three climbers are added to those of the Bulgarian Atanas Skatov and the Catalan Sergi Mingote, 49, who was injured in January after suffering a 600-meter drop.

“The mountain rules”

“The mountain commands” is the phrase that the Chilean athlete repeated over and over in interviews, almost like a philosophy of life. “The mountain rules. It’s the truth. That is the way Juan Pablo saw the mountain. He never liked to talk about conquering, but asked the mountain for permission to be in it ”, explained Federico Scheuch, the athlete’s manager.

Mohr’s relationship with the heights began early and was transmitted to him by his father, Raúl, who died of cancer in 2019. At 3 years old he already knew how to ski, at 13 he climbed hills on his own and at 17 he reached the top Cerro El Plomo, the highest point in Santiago de Chile, at 5,424 meters. “In the mountains is where I feel best. The first time I climbed on the ice I felt that it was the place where I belonged, that I should have been born there ”, he told the magazine in 2019 Saturday.

After conquering as much summit as possible, Mohr set out in 2017 to climb the 14 highest mountains in the world, most of them in the Himalayas, without oxygen support or the help of Sherpas. He began that year with Annapurna (8,091 meters) considered the most dangerous of the “eight thousand”, where four out of 10 athletes die trying to conquer its peak. A year later he climbed the Manaslu, 8,150 meters, and in May 2019 he became the first athlete in the world to reach Lothse – the fourth highest mountain in the world – followed by Everest, which led him to Guinness.

Just to get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the mission, of the 800 people who climbed Everest in 2019, only 2 did so without supplemental oxygen. His technique: walk seven steps and stop to rest, then take another seven and pause again. This is why it took him 15 hours to climb a section of 850 meters, more than 8,000 meters high. When the oxygen ran out and the goal seemed impossible, Mohr – he told the magazine Saturday– He thought of the stones that he had promised to two of his children as a birthday present. “It is the hardest mountain I have ever done in my life. Doing Everest without oxygen is hard, hard, hard, “he said in a video posted on his Instagram account after conquering Everest.

