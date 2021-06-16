A man with a long history in politics and diplomacy, Juan Pablo Lohlé, spoke with Clarion of the recent abstention of the Government in the OAS. The organization has just voted on a resolution that demands from the Daniel Ortega regime respect for democratic institutions and the freedom of its political prisoners in recent weeks. In addition to considering it an alignment of the country to the sphere known as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), which is made up of Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Lohlé asked to delve into the mandate of former President Cristina Kirchner’s relationship with Havana. Lohlé has been an ambassador to the OAS, in Spain and Brazil.

What do you think of the government’s position on Nicaragua in the OAS? An abstention with less sensitivity for Kirchnerism than Venezuela but an end with the same position.

I believe that this must be put within the framework of an alignment of Argentina, without saying it in ALBA. Finally, with this from Nicaragua, what Argentina is doing is responding to the ALBA countries. What I do believe that the OAS should do is summon the foreign ministers, and put the case of Venezuela as one more witness case of the region, and apply the democratic card to it, because Venezuela is an excess due to the number of deaths that there is as the Bachelet report shows. For all the effects that the Venezuelan issue has had, and now even more so its connections with Iran and company, I believe that Nicaragua for the Argentines, what it does is that it takes off a veil. Believing that Argentina is only supporting Venezuela. No, Argentina is supporting a political line that not only has to do with Venezuela, or with Nicaragua, but also has to do with Havana. Politics does not talk about this.

Why?

Well, because there is an important component of the Government that has a leftist ideology, but it is a leftist ideology with the advantages of capitalism. And that is why there is so inclined to approach China as well. Because China has this double strategy, a capitalist and a communist one. It is an autocratic direction in which the one who rules is the one who governs, and politics is one-party. This is the idea. Ortega is the caricature of that, because first he wanted to have a multi-million dollar Chinese investment that ultimately failed. Later he basically allied himself with Cuba and Venezuela. And then he abolished politics, because Ortega’s comrades, some of those he imprisoned, were Sandinistas …

Does the government want to mediate in Venezuela and Nicaragua?

The Argentine situation is so delicate that it cannot mediate its own problem, which is internal. Argentina has to mediate inflation, it has to mediate the recession, unemployment, and Nicaragua is going to mediate. The world looks at Argentina from this place. He does not see Argentina as a great mediator to pacify a country that is in an internal civil conflict. That’s just an outdated fantasy.

Do you see alignment to Mexico? I ask him why there should be something more than an alignment to ALBA.

I believe that Mexico has made a policy to be close to the United States, to export 150 billion dollars to the United States and make internal progressivism for the rest of Latin America. This is clear in Mexico’s policy with Cuba and Venezuela. The feeling one has is that Argentina is out of step with Mexico, because Mexico has its own international policy centered on the United States and Canada, and fundamentally on Central America. Argentina hung itself on Mexico, and the proof is that there is a statement, which issues the abstention of Argentina and Mexico, and it is a statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry. Argentina, even in diplomatic details, makes bigger mistakes every day. And in this amount of errors, one believes that the world does not see them, that the partners do not see them, that the countries that are close do not see them. In this fantasy of becoming a mediator, the first thing you need to have is negotiating muscle, and the negotiating muscle is provided by the country you come from, never from a country that is aimless and adrift.

Solá sent a letter to Nicaragua on Thursday requesting the release of the prisoners, but did not make it public and finally they went to abstention …

You don’t understand many things about Solá, and you don’t understand the Instituto Patria, nor do you understand the president of the republic in the international arena.

Do you think that Alberto Fernandez only responds only to the requests of Cristina Kirchner and the Patria Institute also in abstention over Nicaragua? I know that she did not want to meet with Ortega when he was denounced for abuse and rape by his daughter Zoilamérica.

No, I think there is a double game in which they alternate. Sometimes they play together and other times they play separately, and other times they play alternatives.

What do you know about Argentina’s current relationship with Cubans?

And, it is a relationship that is… recent, flourishing and continuing. This is so. The presence of the vice president in Cuba for so long has generated a direct relationship with the most important leaders of Cuba and that is known throughout the world. There are business, favors, and diplomatic alignments in common.

The United States expressed its disappointment at Argentina’s abstention. Do you think that these situations also have an impact on the negotiations with the IMF or the Paris Club and on the support needed from Biden?

Every economic decision depends on a political decision. And if Argentina errs in political decisions, it will be increasingly difficult to have economic decisions in favor.

The vote in the OAS also marked an impossibility of articulating policies with Mercosur. Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay condemned Ortega …

That is happening… the Mercosur crisis has to do with that and we must also add Chile, which is an associated state. He is not a full member, but he always participates in meetings. In other words, everyone who is in another international political field in a specific conflict is bordering. I think that also has to do with what I was saying. I think there is, although not explicit, an exit from the Lima Group and an entry to the ALBA group. But in vulgar terms I define that what is being done is a Bartola diplomacy.

Please explain.

Diplomacy a la Bartola, it means that one day one does one thing, another day does another and throws the ball where the ball goes, not where one wants. So it doesn’t matter if it goes right or wrong. You have to keep going the way you can. That there is no orientation or coherence or strategic line in any of these fields. There is a four-sided diplomacy. A diplomacy that the President does. There is a diplomacy carried out by the Chancellor, and another diplomacy carried out by the Instituto Patria. And I would add a fourth, which is the diplomacy of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, who is making a parallel visit to the United States.

And this tour of Massa saying things that are other than those that the Government does, how do they play?

What happens is that Massa is making a personal position for the future.

