In recent years, America has not had the best aim when it comes to signing soccer players not born in Mexico. With a few exceptions, most of the foreigners who come to reinforce the Coapa nest box over time remain more in debt than they meet, to the point that they end up being a burden to the club. And it is that in the end it becomes difficult to give them an outlet because nobody else offers them what the team from the country’s capital.
An example of this is the Colombian Juan Otero, who was signed almost as an emergency and without much thought from Santos. The Colombian’s time in the América team amounts to practically nothing, which is why last summer, the same Orlegi Group took the Colombian from the eagles team as a one-year loan to Sporting de Gijón . However, this assignment ends and bad news has been confirmed for the capital team.
Otero’s loan ends in June and the company led by Alejandro Irarragorri has made a decision regarding the player’s future: Orlegi will not make the purchase option valid and the winger will have to return to the ranks of the eagles where he will surely have the intention of earning a place. However, this looks complex because the club does not have faith in the footballer beyond whether or not the coach is still Fernando Ortiz. A new headache within Coapa.
