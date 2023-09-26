Juan Osorio got upset with Wendy Guevarathis after having rejected the soap opera that was offered to her after being the winner in La Casa de Los Famosos MéxicoWell, as many already know, the Televisa producer He offered this project after the popularity generated in the reality show.

According to Tv Notas, the producer Juan Osorio was disappointed in Wendy Guevara and assured that the trans model He was afraid of the preparation, something that disappointed him too much, since he assures that the girl has the potential to shine on the small screen.

And it is that Wendy Guevara In a live broadcast on his social networks, he confessed that on his tours, which are somewhat heavy, he was doing much better, emphasizing that a soap opera would take up a lot of his time, which is why he preferred to reject the proposal. Juan Osorio.

Wendy Guevara will not do anything with Juan Osorio/Instagram

For those who don’t know, the raid of Wendy Guevara on the small screen it started because Emilio Osorio proposed to his father while he was in The House of Famous Mexicosomething that shocked many, since it is Juan Osorio I agree.

It is worth mentioning that some haters have told the trans girl that what she committed against Juan Osorio is rude, since many fans would kill for a role in a soap opera, but in her case she preferred her tours.

