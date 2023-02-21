John Osorio65 years old, has shown that above all he respects his next wife, Eva Daniela, 28, because according to Tv Notas they have not had any privacy as everyone believes, because he wants that moment to come when they are husband and wife.

Despite the fact that this romance has been going on for almost two years, Juan Osorio revealed that he promised Eva Daniela’s parents that he would respect her at all times, since he prefers to live the magic of waiting until marriage for both of them to give themselves up. and soul.

Many would think that the Mexican producer and the soap opera actress already had something more than kisses and caresses, but the reality is that it was not like that, he also assures that he is very well in these moments of his life next to the beautiful woman.

As if that were not enough, the creator of several love stories on Televisa stressed that there is less to go until their wedding anniversary, so he already has everything scheduled for what they will do, and it is that both can be seen wasting love at all times .

It is worth mentioning that something that has been criticized too much about this couple is the age difference, since they have commented that Juan Osorio could be the father of Eva Daniela, although what they will say no longer matters to them, because they are very happy.