The Mexican producer Juan Osorio, director of melodramas like ‘Soltero con hijas’ and ‘El amor invincible’, denies having been the one who bullied Anahi and much less ask him to lose weight, some time ago, this in an interview with journalists in CDMX.

Anahí, in statements with the journalist Joaquín López Dóriga, recently mentioned that a producer asked him to lose weight because I saw her ‘very chubby’, without saying his name, and after this, the name of Pedro Damián was mentioned on social networks.

Pedro Damianat the time, also denied that he was the one who had made such a request to Anahi, who began his artistic career when he was two years old. Now it is mentioned that it could have been Juan Osorio, and he gives his version.

Anahí. Instagram photo

Juan Osorio assures that he was not the soap opera producer who asked Anahí to lose weight, because she was ‘chubby’, He never made comments about the actress referring to her physique and reiterates that he is very fond of her.

“Anahí, her husband and I are friends, I never said anything to her, the truth is that it is not an issue with me, I never say to an actress: ‘You are this or that’, if I need her in a way, “We talk, if she just gets in shape, I love her a lot.”

And Anahí never mentioned in the interview with López Dóriga the name of the producer who would have made such a commentso several names immediately came to light, among them those of Pedro Damián and Juan Osorio, since she worked under their orders on some projects.

Such comments greatly affected Anahiyears ago, because her eating problems caused her, she had to be hospitalized and almost lost her life, she also discussed it with Joaquín López Dóriga.

Juan Osorio. Instagram Photography

Anahí confessed to López Dóriga that she did have strong problems with bulimia and anorexia, This when I was 14 years old, in the early 2000s, a period that he doesn’t like to talk about much, but he brought up the subject with him.

“They told me: ‘the protagonists are skinny, they are very pretty and you are chubby, You have to work a lot on yourself to make the novel,'” then the nightmare of her life began for Anahí, Anahí told Joaquín.

“A producer who, to be honest, I wouldn’t like to say his name, because if I say it, they’re going to… he screwed up by telling me and I’m fond of him, you know? He’s not a bad person,” Anahí told López Dóriga .

Anahí is currently participating in the 2023 tour with the musical group Rebelde. Instagram photo

