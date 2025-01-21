The jury of the bullfighting prize of the Caja Rural del Sur Foundation has agreed this Tuesday to award Juan Ortega with the 19th edition of its Pepe Luis Vázquez Awards for most outstanding bullfighter of the yearan award that recognizes the most outstanding bullfighter in the main bullrings of Andalusia, although in the jury’s decision the Florentino bull of Domingo Hernández was especially weighed for his work, which has also received the unanimity of all the city’s trophies such as “the best job of the April Fair of 2024.

The jury’s ruling comes just one day after this newspaper made public that, for the moment, the Seville company has not yet contacted Juan Ortega’s attorney for his hiring at the April Fair. On the other hand, it has negotiated and agreed on the participation of main figures such as Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey, Daniel Luque, Alejandro Talavante and José María Manzanares.

These prizes awarded annually by the Caja Rural del Sur Foundation They recognize the great protagonists of the cycles of the Real Maestranza of Seville, La Merced of Huelva, Los Califas of Córdoba, La Malagueta of Málaga, the Plaza Real of El Puerto de Santa María and the bullring of Jerez de la Frontera. The jury has also recorded other names that have had triumphs or relevant tasks in these places such as Daniel Luque or Roca Rey.

Furthermore, the members of this jury have agreed to reward the Santiago Domecq livestock for the entire bullfight fought during the last April Fair. For its part, the entity wanted to recognize with the ‘José Luis García Palacios Award’ Manuel Benítez ‘El Cordobés’ and his brand new bullfighting foundation with which he promotes and sponsors the new promises of bullfighting.