He Real Club de Andalucía ‘El Aero’ granted on Wednesday the XVIII edition of the ‘Manolo Vázquez’ Memorial, That this time it has fallen to the Sevillian bullfighter Juan Ortega for its «extraordinary work carried out on April 15 in the bullring of the Real Maestranza in Seville». The right -hander was presented by the president of the Corporation, Enrique Moreno de la Covawho described him as the teacher “who excites the Sevillians so much”, following him the farmer Carlos Urquijo, who recited him a poetic bullfighting creed and several verses that said like this: “Giralda, embrujo blackberry, she repices with joy, Ortega on the Albero, throwing with salt shaker, will tell you how much I love you, Seville, I want to be your bullfighter. Let the scarves get wet, who sing for soleares, the cherubs of heaven, because in April he signed one day: the temper already has an owner ».

The beautiful bust, which was once molded by Luis Álvarez Duartehe was handed over to him from the head of the Terrestrial Force in Seville, Carlos Melero. The bullfighter thanked this concession and recalled that this task to the Florentino bull Domingo Hernández He gave it to the teacher Pepe Luis Vázquez Silva: “The teacher helped me understand the bullfighting, life and meaning of things.” For his part, Manolo Vázquez (son) acknowledged that he is Ortega a bullfighter very much from his house, who wishes him that at the next April Fair «he can hit twenty or twenty -five crutches and that we see him go out through the prince’s door ».

This prestigious trophy, consisting of a bust of the bullfighter Manolo Vázquez, was instituted in 2006 in tribute to the teacher. In previous editions it has fallen to figures such as Enrique Ponce, César Rincón, José María Manzanares, Julián López ‘El Juli’ (Two occasions), Núñez del Cuvillo, Lama de Góngora, Pepe Moral, Eduardo Dávila Miura, Antonio Ferrera, Juan José Padilla , Pablo Aguado and Morante de la Puebla four times; Already the Núñez del Cuvillo livestock, and the Miura brothers.