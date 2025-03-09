Juan Ortega looked at the abyss. How he swallowed with a bull of those nursing. Crazy for pending his skin, Pardillo was, who threaded from the exit. Voyeurs and with that messy onslaught – sometimes remembered, getting others – the last of the … Fair invited the sword to take it and send it to another life. But Juan de Triana, brave and most toro, entertained himself in throwing the fabrics slowly and sublimated the bullfighting. Already in the pretty removal of apronles, but in the crutch its dimension was aggigant. Purely looked for the laps, gently in front of the uncertainties. More than one “Oh!” He escaped in the laying when he was treated for the right, where he seemed not even one … and I said it seemed because in the end, with the left already kneaded, he entertained himself in two right -handed spas of exposure and beauty. In the middle, natural in which the onslaught forward. Without milongas, really bullfighting.

How complicated was the window and how well the Sevillian walked, who won the most weight of the afternoon with Triana in the heart and a fissure without the uncertainty in the uncertainty of Pardillo. It was one of those who sow the doubt and Ortega studied it, waited for it, understood and played with courage to give to the oliventine memory the most expensive work. It was worth waiting, rain and wind: Juan stopped everything and the sun came out.

He lacked a lot of rhythm to the third, with the freshly completed five years. They dripped the torory details, but the really important thing was yet to come …

Ortega tied an ear with Manzanares, but not bullfighting or lot. What two bulls José María took. He left the best of his performance in a natural batch to the notable first. Between ‘stiff’ passes, too little, because that was the python of the Burraco. With more voices than scarves, the trophy was requested. Despite the dead times, the Alicante, who did not lengthened with the room, an ugotal animal that was rammed as he said goodbye to it was not extended either.

Olivenza Coso.

Sunday, March 9, 2025. Three entrance rooms. Bulls of Puerto de San Lorenzo (3rd and 5th) and the window (1st, 2nd, 4th and 6th), correct presence and unequal game; Best 1st, 2nd and 4th

of Corinth and Gold: Stopped lying (ear); prick and lunge fall (greetings).

of Nazarene and Gold: Stopped lying (two ears); Front stroke laid (greetings).

of olive and jet green: lunge front and crazy (greetings); prick and lunge fall (ear).

Direct to the thigh of Talavante, the second one went, to which the Extremadura looked for the turns in a piece with moments of inspiration that prolonged his idyll with Olivenza. Through the big door he would leave after disoring it, while the other could not with his soul and gave him no choice.











