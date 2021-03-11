President of Honduras since 2014 and re-elected until 2022 with the blessing of Washington, Juan Orlando Hernandez is signaled now as a drug dealer in a US federal court, although it remains shielded by its parliamentary majority.

President must “take responsibility, I believe, like any other person (…) and restore peace, tranquility and democracy to Honduras, “citizen José Zambrano, on a street in Tegucigalpa, told AFP.

In federal court in New York, during the trial of Geovanny Fuentes, a suspected Honduran drug trafficker, prosecutor Jacob Gutwillig told the jury that both the accused and the ruler were partners and “they planned to send as much cocaine to the United States as they could.”

Considered by prosecutors a “co-conspirator” Within a “narco-state”, Hernández nevertheless presents himself as a champion in the fight against drugs in his impoverished country. There is still no formal accusation against him.

“The time and space for political maneuvering has been reduced. The most he can achieve is to finish his term, because there is no formal accusation,” said sociologist and analyst Eugenio Sosa.

Hernandez maintains control of Parliament, Justice and the Armed Forces. In January, the parliamentary opposition filed for impeachment.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the deputies voted against” and the issue was closed, recalled opposition legislator Doris Gutiérrez, who is part of a group of 50 parliamentarians demanding the resignation of the president.

“We regret that there is a Prosecutor’s Office, which should act ex officio, that is fully co-opted by the government party and its allies, “he added.

Leonel Rivera, former head of the Honduran cartel Los Cachiros, who also cooperated in the case of the president’s brother, Tony Hernández, testified at the trial in New York. found guilty of “large-scale” drug trafficking in October 2019.

For the president, all the accusations against him and against his brother are revenges of the drug traffickers that his government extradited or cornered so that they surrender. He says that they seek to reduce their penalties.

“How to believe false testimonies that I was dealing with drug traffickers, when it is proven that The Cachiros sought a deal with the USA for the impossibility of criminals to make a deal with me, “he said.

A member of the National Party (PN, right), he was re-elected in the 2017 elections, amid allegations of fraud.

Following a data transmission problem during vote counting, Hernández reversed a five-point lead from his rival, Salvador Nasralla, and beat him by less than two points. The protests left a score of dead.

At that time, the United States opposed the OAS proposal to repeat the elections and congratulated Hernández on his victory.

“Who gave the blessing for the results to be recognized, which we all know are fraudulent, was the [entonces] business manager [de la embajada de EEUU], Mrs [Heide] Fulton “, remembered the deputy Gutiérrez.

President has boasted the endorsement of the State Department in his drug seizure plan.

However, when asked about the accusations against Hernández, the spokesman for that institution, Ned Price, said on Tuesday that “any leader (…) who is not prepared to fight corruption will not be in a position to have a close alliance with states. United”.

In that context, Hernández has just strengthened his relationships with Russia, from which it has bought 4.2 million Sputnik V vaccines against covid-19.

“That is a way of saying, you are turning your back on me, and I am looking for the support of another power,” said Deputy Gutiérrez.

Although there are marches that ask for the departure of JOH, as the president is known by his initials, these have not been massive.

“People are on hold, I do not foresee social outbreaks. Except that Hernández I tried a suicide move and complicated for the country, which is to perpetuate itself, “explains Sosa.

This weekend the parties will define their candidates for the presidency in primary elections, for the November elections. Hernández has already announced that he will not appear, but nothing has been said.

The Constitution prohibited re-election but in 2017 the members of the Constitutional Chamber They accepted an official appeal that allowed him to participate.

Sosa does not see the United States anticipating an extradition of Hernández, in a country that is already battered by pandemic, hurricanes, violence, poverty and waves of migration.

“Honduras does not want to convulse any more, but rather a political transition, which are the elections, so that Hernández can come out and, from there, resolve,” the sociologist considered.

