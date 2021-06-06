In the last minutes of the first quarter of the start of the Endesa League semifinals, where Real Madrid and Valencia Basket meet, Pablo Laso He has made his debut to one of the pearls of the capital club’s quarry. Juan Núñez, who turned 17 yesterday, has seen his first minutes as a first team player in full playoff. The coach called him when he was at ANGT, the junior tournament of the Euroleague and that his teammates have taken this Sunday, to face the losses with which Madrid faces this series. Nico Laprovittola and Sergio Llull, two of the team’s guards, will not be due to injury. Only Carlos Alocén stayed, in his first season in the team, and now, with Causeur as a patch for that position but being a guard. Núñez was necessary and, first of all, he already played minutes.

Last October, in this 2020/21 season, Laso made his 15th youth squad debut. Today there are 16 with Juan Núñez. Tristan Vukcevic, also scheduled to go to the ANGT but helped by the losses of Reyes, Randolph and Thompkins in the inside game, was the latter and is in the same as Núñez. Prior to them: Dani Díez, Alberto Martín, Willy Hernangómez, Jonathan Barreiro, Luka Doncic, Santiago Yusta, Dino Radoncic, Samba Ndiaye, Dani de la Rúa, Melwin Pantzar, Mario Nakic, Usman Garuba, Boris Tisma and Matteo Spagnolo.

Juan Núñez is a base of 1.91 meters with skill for him happens and the threw Since his time as a cadet, he has been one of the best of the Real Madrid quarry. He was recruited by Alberto Angulo and has been unmarked as one of the most future projects of the fabric. With the Spanish National Team he has already had success at the sub-16 level and the NBA scouts are on his steps.