Juan Muñoz, forward of Leganes (24 years old), has confirmed today through his social networks that he is the pepinero soccer player who last Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the routine rapid test that the blue and white team did before resuming training after losing against him Girona. “Rest forced by COVID-19. It’s time to recover and work from home to return as soon as possible “, has written his own Juan Muñoz as a way to publicize that you have been infected with the disease.

Initially the club He did not report the identity of the affected person and decided that he would be the one to communicate it if he so desired. 24 hours before the press conference of Jose Luis Marti prior to the visit on Saturday (20:30) before the Logroñés, Muñoz He has taken a step forward and has prevented the coach from having to linger over who the affected player is.

Muñoz, who remains in good health at home, without symptoms from the disease, played the entire second half of the last league game against Girona. The forward replaced Javier Aviles and he was one of those responsible for the best image that he Leganes offered after the restart.

His participation in the duel made it even more necessary that all the members of the Girona they will also pass a rapid antigen test in which none were positive. His own companions in the Lega they also had to pass a test on Tuesday morning (in this case, PCR) to verify that the negative in the antigen test was correct. No more cucumber was infected.

Sportingly the low of Juan Muñoz is relevant absence in the Leganes for being a striker with a different profile than the points he has Marti in your template. Able to go down to the midfielder and pair well with the midfielders, the Sevillian had shown that he could regain ownership after falling from the last eleven. Author of the first goal of the championship for Lega (1-0 against The palms), now the game against the Logroñés and surely the visit of Saragossa next Thursday (16:30). For the game of the following day (Sunday 25 against Oviedo) yes I could play. Everything will depend on its evolution.

The protocol of The league establishes that a positive person must remain isolated at home for 10 days (14 if they present symptoms) after which they will be subjected to tests PCR. You can only go back to work with your colleagues after giving two consecutive negatives.