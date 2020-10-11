Juan Mata could leave Manchester United after the Spanish midfielder has received a big offer of football from Saudi Arabia. At 32, it could be time to re-focus his career after years of success in the Premier League. The Burgos would go on to charge some 16 million euros net per season, about 250,000 euros per week.

“We will start at Old Trafford with a surprising move for fan favorite Juan Mata, who was offered a very lucrative deal to move from Manchester to Saudi Arabia. We understand that Mata’s offer is worth around € 16 million net per year to play in the Saudi Arabian league. Both clubs have not yet sat down to negotiate and the player has not yet committed himself, but with this offer there would be little doubt.

“The offer is there, his father, who is his agent, trusts that Manchester United would release Mata. after his contract was extended for an optional year “, said the expert McGarry in his latest post.

Mata has been at United since 2014. As they said, he is one of the most beloved players by the Red Devils fans. However, he had already lost prominence and more this season with the arrival of important signings. He has not debuted in the Premier this season, he did so in the Carabao Cup. Right now he would have to fight for a place in the team with Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic, among others…