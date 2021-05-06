Juan Martín Del Potro is the protagonist of a happy story in the midst of so much malaria: the Argentine tennis player went back to training with a racket tennis player after the operation he underwent on March 23 on his right knee, the fourth in that joint and the eighth in his career (He had another four on his wrist), and he fights again to return to the courts. Although his return to the circuit still seems distant, a new hope was kindled.

During the last weekend, in Key Biscayne, Del Potro took up the racket again. He did it with the splint in place, standing at times and even sitting in a chair. A member of his team threw balls at him with his hand and Delpo -from his place- was reencountering the game at each impact. It was a while, but those who could witness that brief training said that they saw it very animated.

In statements published by the newspaper The nation In an interview conducted by journalist Sebastián Torok this Thursday, the doctor who operated on Del Potro on March 23 in Chicago, Jorge Chahla, commented on the tennis player’s personality: “In my first contact with Del Potro, last year, I saw a guy who is an example of resilience, who overcomes everything that is presented to him. It is very difficult to become the number 3 in the world without those characteristics; someone lazy in the head could not be “.

Chahla is an orthopedic surgeon. He was born in Tucumán and has been living in the United States for six years. He is a specialist in complex knee, hip and shoulder problems, and performs approximately 800 surgeries a year. With functions in the medical team of the Chicago White Sox (baseball), the Bulls (NBA) and the Chicago Fire (soccer, in MLS).

“If you ask me if I feel more pressure operating on a famous person, in this case Del Potro, than someone who is not known, the reality is that there is not much difference. One feels commitment to the patient. These cases are more visible, they generate more attention, but for doctors all cases are important, “added the doctor.

-What do you remember of the day of the operation?

-I usually operate on Fridays, but also some other days. That surgery with Juan was on Tuesday, March 23, very early, at 6 in the morning. It was in an operating room on the ninth floor of the Water Tower in Chicago. He was with a friend and I was with my team. We operate a lot of high performing people and we have a lean team, which never changes. It was the first surgery I did that day. It lasted about an hour and a half.

-What feeling did the surgery leave with?

-We left very happy because we had identified a problem and we believe that we solved it optimally. The result was very satisfying for our eyes. We feel that we can make a good impact on your career for the future.

-Was the surgery different from the one done by the other doctors?

-Yes, it’s totally different. But I cannot give details.

-Sometimes it happens that at the time of surgery they find something different from what was observed in the imaging study. In this case, how was it?

-Yes, it can happen. But in this case when we did the surgery we found exactly what we had identified in the preoperative images, so there were not too many changes in terms of the plan.

-The kneecap that was fractured at the time, is it already consolidated?

-Yes, that was fine by now, it wasn’t a problem.

-Is it a peripheral problem to the patella?

-Of course, of course. But I can’t say more about the diagnosis.

-What expectations can Del Potro have? Will he be able to recover at once?

-Undoubtedly yours is a recoverable injury. I have no doubt that Juan Martín is going to do his best to return. I am very confident that he will be able to do it. Clinically, it has been progressing and evolving better than a normal patient, I would say that of 99% of patients. He comes training hard with the physiotherapist, he also does it alone in the gym, with good nutrition and discipline.

-Why couldn’t you do it until now?

-I can’t comment on it. I can say that today he is very happy, energetic with the rehabilitation and eager for the next steps because they will bring him more progress.